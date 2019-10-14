Man with nearly 100 run-ins with police in trouble again

A man will be in court Monday morning after police say he grabbed and kissed a woman against her will.

Officials say he's come into contact with police nearly 100 times before.

Police say Sunday evening, 37-year-old Abdikadir Aden was walking on North Street in Burlington when he stopped a woman, restrained her and began kissing her and caressing her face while telling her that he loved women like her.

We're told she fought back and was able to get away.

Aden is being charged with unlawful restraint and lewd and lascivious conduct.

He already has four felony charges, 15 misdemeanor charges and four sex-crime charges.