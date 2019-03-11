Managed care companies emphasize commitment to New Hampshire

The three companies that will manage health care for about 180,000 New Hampshire Medicaid recipients are reassuring officials about their commitment to the state.

Executive Councilors who will soon vote on contracts totaling nearly $1 billion over five years held a public information session Monday to hear from the two current managed care companies - Well Sense and New Hampshire Health Families - and the third poised to join them, AmeriHealth Caritas. Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeffrey Meyers said the additional competition will benefit consumers.

New Hampshire expanded its Medicaid program in 2014 to include adults making up to 138 percent of the poverty level. The state initially used federal money to put participants on private insurance but changed to a managed-care model in reauthorizing the program last year.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)