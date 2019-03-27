Managed care contracts for NH Medicaid expansion approved

State officials have approved contracts totaling nearly $1 billion for three companies to manage health care for about 180,000 Medicaid recipients in New Hampshire.

The Executive Council on Wednesday approved the five-year contracts for Well Sense, New Hampshire Healthy Families and AmeriHealth Caritas. Republican councilor Ted Gatsas of Manchester was the lone vote against the contracts. He said he was concerned that no one had asked the companies if they could fulfill the contract's provisions for less money.

New Hampshire expanded its Medicaid program under the Affordable Care Act in 2014 to include adults making up to 138 percent of the poverty level. The state initially used federal money to put participants on private insurance, but changed to a managed-care model in reauthorizing the program last year.

