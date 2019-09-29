Managing LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest

Vermonters are getting a hands on lesson when it comes to forest conservation.

More than a dozen folks went to the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest in Hinesburg for a walk-and-talk with Ethan Tapper, the Chittenden County Forester. The group learned about invasive species management as well as the restoration of a historic floodplain to benefit water quality, wildlife habitat and forest health.

"It's really important that we bring people along and we give people an opportunity to comment. We give people an opportunity to be exposed to these things and ask questions about the people who are doing it, instead of having things happen and they don't know why, or they don't know how they're happening, or what the thought is behind them," says Tapper. He also added he hosts walk-and-talks at random throughout the year.