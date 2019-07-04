Manchester-Boston Regional Airport offering parking discount

The Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is offering a parking promotion through September.

The summer "Garage Sale" reduces the rate in the parking garage from $17 to $15 per day. The weekly rate will stay at $85.

The discount, which started July 1, will allow customers to take advantage of covered parking and convenient access to the pedestrian walkway throughout the summer season.

