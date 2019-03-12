Manchester Police catch bank robber

Police say he tried to trash his clothes, but they still recognized him as a bank robbery suspect.

Manchester Police say the robbery happened at Peoples United Bank Monday morning.

While checking things out, police say they noticed a man matching the description given by bank employees and witnesses.

Officers say they found a large amount of money on 37-year-old Tyler Galipeau and say they found clothes warn during the robbery in a nearby dumpster.

He's now in jail on $50,000 bail and will be in court Tuesday on charges of grand larceny and larceny from a person.

