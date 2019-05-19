Manhunt follows pursuit, involves multiple agencies

Two people are behind bars following a massive manhunt in Shelburne.

Police say at about 10 p.m. Saturday, Arabella Babcock, 27, of Poultney and Jake Desjadon, 32, of Vergennes failed to stop for an officer in South Burlington and continued to drive towards Burlington. They both had active warrants for their arrest and had previously fled from law enforcement.

A short pursuit ensued, then the two left the car in Shelburne. The Burlington, South Burlington, Willistion and Shelburne Police Departments conducted an extensive search. After looking for several hours, they found Babcock and Desjadon hiding in a backyard in Shelburne around 6 a.m. Sunday. They are being held without bail.