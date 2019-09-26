Manufacturing Summit hopes to create trade opportunities across the border

The Vermont Chamber's 2019 Manufacturing Summit is happening Thursday.

The summit hopes to create trade opportunities across the border for businesses in New England and Canada.

This will enhance and increase the number of manufacturing jobs in Vermont to almost 10% of the workforce.

There are over 600 pre-scheduled meetings with companies who can add Vermont and New England manufacturers to their supply chains.

It starts at 9 a.m. at the Champlain Valley Expo Center in Essex Junction.