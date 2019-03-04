North Country police agencies weigh pros and cons of body cams

A New York Judge recently ruled that police body camera footage can be accessible to the public. But what does that decision mean for New York's North Country, where few police agencies even use them?

You might be surprised to know that body cameras are not in use in northern New York. The Plattsburgh City Police don't have them, nether do the Clinton County Sheriff's Department or the State Police. Here's why.

Body camera's were first introduced to law enforcement agencies in 2005, and while many law enforcement agencies in the North Country don't have them, they do have other cameras, including on their Tasers, that start recording as soon as the safety switch is lifted.

They also have dash cameras in all patrol cars. Those cameras provide a valuable record of police activity, but have their limits.

"Once the officer leaves the car, they have the microphone for the recorder on their person, but the video would be left to wherever the car's pointed," said Plattsburgh Police Capt. Brad Kiroy.

Officers say there are benefits to having video records and that adding body cameras would mean more complete records of police investigations. "A tremendous amount of evidentiary value to this footage," Kiroy said.

But adding the cameras for all officers would come at a high cost. "In my department alone we're looking at six figures in order to bring all that up to speed if we choose to have everybody mandatory wear a body camera," said Clinton County Sheriff David Favro.

That's six-figures of tax payers' dollars. It's not the cameras that are costly, officials say, but the storage to hold the footage.

"We would need racks and racks of servers," Capt. Kiroy said. "There are retention periods that we would have to comply with obviously, just like anything else. It depends on what the subject is."

Having cameras rolling 24/7 means they will pick up footage of people who are not doing anything illegal, raising a host of privacy issues and questions about how long the raw footage should be held.

"Police officers walk into peoples houses for a bunch of different reasons," said Capt. Kiroy said.

With the court ruling that the police footage is now public, law enforcement agencies will need to consider how they screen the video to protect the privacy of minors, witnesses and victims.

"Childrens' names, social security numbers -- it has confidential information for different people, so nobody can see that," Sheriff Favro said. "How are you going to do that with video footage without someone saying, 'Well, you tampered with the video, you changed it. That's missing, this is missing.' It's going to pose a lot of new questions and new avenues, so I think there needs to be a little more research."

And in today's digital world, officers fear what could happen to the video once its released to the public.

"We're going to see on YouTube, were going to see it on Facebook, they are going to be all over social media, they're going to be used as a mockery, there's so many abuses. We need to analyze the potential abuses that could occur from this and ascertain whether its a good move or not a good move," Favro said.

Plattsburgh officials say they get many Freedom of Information Act requests for dash cam and Taser videos during a typical week. The sheriff's department said they receive the requests, but not as often.

If agencies decide to get body cameras, officials say the same formal public records request would be required, and it would also likely include a fee. Sheriff Favro says he expects lawmakers will develop policies for how the public can view and use the footage.