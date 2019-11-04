Many North Country roads impassable after storm

The Halloween storm continues to rock our region. In Essex County, New York, more than 50 roads are still too damaged to be used by the public. Governor Cuomo declared a state of emergency in 11 counties including Essex.

"We've got a number of bridges that are considered scour critical," said Jim Dougan with the Essex County Department of Public Works, looking at maps and photos of last week's storm damage. "You're talking probably 50 roads that have sections that bad."

The state of emergency lets the county restrict travel until they can find fixes and operate equipment on private and public roads.

"A state of emergency allows the county also to seek state and federal help," said Don Jaquish with Essex County Emergency Services.

"We are the second largest county in the state by land area but the second lowest by population density, so when you have an event like this, to put this on the backs of the taxpayers is very difficult," Dougan said.

They are still in the preliminary stages when it comes to assessing cost. "We're doing what's called a PDA, a preliminary damage assessment. This is for public infrastructure and individual assistance as well. What we want is anyone that's had damage to call our office," Jaquish said.

And while they repair bridges and roads, they ask that the public be aware of where they are driving. "We've had some injuries," Jaquish said.

"If the road says closed, please don't drive it. It is closed for a reason," Dougan said.

The Essex County Public Works Department tells me they hope to have all roads open to the public by next week.

It turns out there was a 911 issue during the storm, too. A cable connecting callers to Essex County dispatchers was severed during the storm, but it's back up and running now and officials say service was never interrupted. Clinton County dispatchers answered those calls for Essex.

