Many Vermont businesses looking to hire for the summer

While there are fewer businesses open this summer due to pandemic restrictions, there is still a large demand as some Vermont businesses search for new hires.

"We are hearing of more and more employers -- ones specifically that we are working with -- who are reopening and are either bringing staff back in or are looking to hire," said Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. "Some of these employers are also expanding services or looking for people with a different set of skills."

Key Bank has about six positions available in Vermont including a teller position in South Burlington. The bank's Ryan Butler says their hiring process hasn't been affected by the pandemic. "We did not see one hour decrease, we didn't see one job loss, we didn't see any implications on that end and we're right on board from what we had last year," he said.

There's also a handful of entry-level field-hands jobs available at Fisher Brothers Farm in Shelburne. And extra workers are needed to staff their Sister's of Anarchy Ice Cream Stand.

"For the season, we have about the same need or maybe even an increased need for seasonal labor," said the farm's Becky Castle. She say they're always looking for workers in the summer and additional sales on the mail order side mean they're even busier. "We've gotten a little bit of a COVID bump in that we do mail order ice cream and there's been an increased demand."

The Vermont Department of Labor has resources available to connect workers with potential employers.

