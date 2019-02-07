Many drivers caught off guard by freezing rain

Drivers were caught off guard Wednesday night by the freezing rain. The storm caused chaos during the evening commute as roads quickly became undrivable.

Our Christina Guessferd has been looking into how it got so bad, so fast.

"When this weather is mentioned that it's coming in, everybody's got to be on their A-game when they're driving," Rejean Lafleche said.

Thursday morning, Lafleche said his auto body shop in Williston received an influx of calls from drivers who may not have been on their A-game Wednesday night because the flash freeze took them by surprise.

"It's kind of ironic that a lot of the vehicles that we see here in the shop in the wintertime are cars that are all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive," Lafleche said. "Because people have a sense of security, I think, with all-wheel drive and/or four-wheel drive, so they're overdriving the conditions of the road."

Vermont State Police agree that along with the icy road conditions, human error may have contributed to the two dozen crashes that took place on Interstate 89 Wednesday night between Richmond and Milton, including the 13-car pileup in Richmond. That crash brought northbound traffic to a standstill for over an hour.

State police have a warning for drivers stuck in traffic.

"Stay in the vehicle and stay belted. Don't get out of the vehicle to explore. It may feel like a parking lot but it's still the interstate," Vermont State Police Sgt. Jay Riggen said

But the icy conditions left many wondering why there wasn't more salt on the roads.

"We were on it really quick but we had several things going against us yesterday," said David Blackmore of VTrans. "Number one is-- everyone can attest to it-- it couldn't have come at a worse time, during our commuting time, lots of traffic. The road temperature and air temperature was below freezing, and we had water falling from the sky."

Blackmore says VTrans did everything it could to maintain the roads, but the weather was just too difficult to keep up with and started way sooner than expected.

"On the onset of the storm, it was coming in slow and we were putting down some applications," Blackmore said. "And then the next thing I heard was that, yeah, things have shined up, I got to put my chains on."

Blackmore says VTrans is confident they're prepared for Thursday night's wintry mix, with all hands on deck for 24-hour coverage.

State police also recommend that commuters do their part to take precautions by packing jumper cables and nonperishable foods, filling up your gas tank, putting on snow tires, and, most importantly, driving slowly.