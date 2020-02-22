Many schools find elevated lead levels in at least 1 tap

The Vermont Health Department says most Vermont schools that have tested their drinking water taps for lead have found at least one tap with elevated lead levels. The news comes eight months after a law required schools to do the tests. The Health Department says 79% of the 168 schools that have gotten their test results have at least one tap with elevated lead levels.

