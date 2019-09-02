Local towns to hold annual parades for Labor Day

Many of you are off Monday to honor Labor Day, it's all to recognize the men and women who build and maintain America.

The first Labor Day was in 1882 in New York City and in 1894, congress declared the day a national holiday.

These days, Labor Day is considered the end of summer families spend the three-day weekend camping, taking a final vacation or at a cookout with friends.

Many cities and towns hold annual parades.

Norwich University is holding a parade, but they have a different reason to celebrate.

It's the university's 200th birthday.

The parade in Northfield goes from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

Norwich President Richard Schneider will serve as the grand marshal and they'll roll a special bicentennial float.

Following the parade, university leaders will serve a ceremonial birthday cake.

In Middlebury, there's a Labor Day rally at 4 p.m.

Officials say people will gather on the Middlebury Green for their annual celebration and several community organizations like the NEA and 350VT will be hosting the event.