Maple Festival wraps up in St. Albans

Hundreds took over the streets of St. Albans on Sunday to bid farewell to this year’s Maple Festival.

The 53rd Vermont Maple Festival kicked off on Friday, April 26 and ended on Sunday, April 28. The three-day event wrapped up with a parade down Main Street which included floats, dancers, marching bands, and military troops.

The event also featured dozens of vendors. Local business owners said that gave them the opportunity to sell their locally-produced maple products.

“I do this maple oak bar which is kind of our specialty. It’s a secret recipe. Everyone tries to get it from me but it’s one of those that I hold near and dear,” said Jennifer Merritt, owner of Stonyhill Sugarhouse in Fletcher.

WCAX also spoke with the owners of Oh Sweet, a bakery in Fairfax. Corrie Packard and Kristin Corrigan told us they sold more than 1,000 cupcakes during Maple Fest this year.

“I feel like our vanilla maple, as basic as it sounds, is kind of the one that people usually go for,” said Packard. “Pumpkin maple is one of our biggest sellers. Just really delicious.”

By Sunday, they had run out of five out of their six flavors. All they had left to offer was their newest creation, the Maple Blueberry Pancake cupcake. It’s made of maple blueberry cake and topped with buttercream icing, two mini pancakes, and two blueberries. The final touch is maple syrup drizzle.

Packard and Corrigan said they often brainstorm new cupcake ideas and they’re working on new creations for next year’s event.

“We do a lot of creative things anyways as a business but for Maple Fest, it brings out a lot of fun new ideas like our maple bacon, or maple cinnamon toast crunch. We had chicken and waffles one year,” they told WCAX News.

Another benefit vendors said Maple Fest has on their businesses is the chance to meet new customers.

“It’s exposure. We get to meet people and talk to so many people,” said Corrigan. “When our customers call-- we do a lot of orders online so there’s not a lot of face-to-face interaction so here, you get to see people. If we did 20 weddings last year, probably 10 at least of our couples came to visit us this weekend.”

Other events that were held on Sunday included a pancake breakfast at St. Albans City Elementary School, the Vermont Maple Festival Carnival, and an antique show at the Town Educational Center.

