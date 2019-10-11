Maple Wind Farm celebrates 20 years

The Maple Wind Farm in Richmond is celebrating a milestone-- 20 years of farming and counting!

They celebrated Friday with a special fried chicken dinner event featuring food from the farm.

Our Celine McArthur went to the farm to get a taste for herself.

She spoke with owner Beth Whiting about what makes the farm so special. They say they put their heart and soul into your food. And they say it's clean, nutrient-dense food that comes from animals that are well taken care of on their farm.

Celine also asked around to find out what draws people in to dinners like this. Watch the videos to see what they told her.

There's no set end time for Friday night's celebration. The farm is at 1149 East Main Street in Richmond. Tickets are $25 for adults and $14 for kids.