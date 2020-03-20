Maple producers move online to keep sales going after several canceled events

Maple sugarers are still tapping trees because the sap hasn't stopped running amid the pandemic. But now businesses are trying out new methods to bring in customers.

Allison Hope, the executive director of the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers' Association, estimates about 40,000 people visited the state last year to visit the state's Maple Open House, but this year it has been canceled.

Hope says business will also see a drop in sales from coronavirus concerns.

"Those businesses that usually benefit are going to see less sales this year. They get a lot of walk-in sales, especially from out-of-state guests. They're not going to have those bump-in sales, especially this month," said Hope.

She says a lot of sugarers like Westford Sugarworks have online stores. Others have mailing options, delivery and curb-side services.

Hope say the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers' Association will be doing a Sap is Flowing Friday event on Facebook, where every Friday they'll have a different activity posted. We're told there will be a recipe contest and winners picked this week.

Winners will be given Vermont Maple Resiliency care packages that include maple syrup, maple crème, and maple candy.

She also says now is a great time to cook your own syrup with people staying at home.