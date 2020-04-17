March unemployment in Vermont shows start of coronavirus impact

The Vermont seasonally adjusted unemployment rate went up to 3.2% last month, showing just the beginning of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

February's rate was 2.4%.

The Vermont Department of Labor says this month's numbers will give a more full view of the pandemic's economic impact.

In March, the number of unemployed people went up by more than 2,800.

The national unemployment rate for March was at 4.4%.

Click here for the full report from the Vermont Labor Department.