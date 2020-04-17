March unemployment in Vermont shows start of coronavirus impact

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) The Vermont seasonally adjusted unemployment rate went up to 3.2% last month, showing just the beginning of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
February's rate was 2.4%.
The Vermont Department of Labor says this month's numbers will give a more full view of the pandemic's economic impact.
In March, the number of unemployed people went up by more than 2,800.
The national unemployment rate for March was at 4.4%.
