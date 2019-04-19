March unemployment rate holds steady in New Hampshire

New Hampshire officials say the state's unemployment rate for March was 2.4 percent, unchanged from the February rate and a decrease from 2.6 percent a year earlier.

The state estimated this week that 748,220 people were employed last month, an increase of 660 from February and an increase of 8,520 from a year ago.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March was 3.8 percent. That was unchanged from the February rate and a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the previous year.

