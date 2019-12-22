Margaret Brennan speaks with Darren Perron

President Trump has escaped the chill of Washington to celebrate the holidays in Florida. He flew to his private resort days after the House impeached him.

Our Darren Perron spoke with Face the Nation Moderator Margaret Brennan about the impeachment and how Republican and Democratic leaders of the senate can't agree on a procedure for the trial.

