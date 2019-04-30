Marijuana bill headed for showdown over saliva testing

Gov. Phil Scott says a roadside saliva test must be included in any bill lawmakers pass to create a legal marijuana market, but a proposal under consideration by the House Judiciary Committee falls short of the governor's demand.

The governor wants roadside saliva testing as part of the bill the Senate already passed. At this point, though, the committee is only considering allowing roadside testing in the future, when the National Traffic Highway Safety Association determines an impairment level and approves an effective roadside test.

Many lawmakers and advocates say current tests are meaningless because they don't determine impairment, only the presence of drugs in a person.

Rep. Nader Hashim, D-Dummerston, a Vermont State Trooper and certified drug recognition expert, says that's not good enough. "If we're going to have any sort of saliva test on the roadside it needs to be an accurate test, it needs to be reliable and in my opinion it also needs to be approved by NITSA," he said.

Hashim says lawmakers also have to be concerned about information the state could also be collecting when gathering saliva as part of the test.

The governor has three demands he says must be met for his support -- funding for youth prevention programs, allowing cities and towns to opt out of the legal market, and roadside testing. Without all three, lawmakers will likely need a veto-proof majority to enact a law this year.

Rep. Hashim and a handful of other lawmakers met with the governor last week to discuss the bill, but so far a compromise has proved to be elusive.