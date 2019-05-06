Marijuana found at Vermont hemp farm

They were supposed to be hemp plants but state authorities say they were pot plants instead.

The plants were found at Pete's Greens, a large organic vegetable farm in Craftsbury. The operators of Pete's Greens were growing the plants on behalf of the Champlain Valley Dispensary.

Pete's Greens says they were under the impression the plants were hemp. To be hemp, they must contain less than 0.3 percent THC, the active compound in marijuana. But Vermont agriculture officials tested the plants and found they contained 21 percent THC, and therefore, were pot.

WCAX News reached out to police to find out if there will be any charges in the case. We had not yet heard back when this story was published.