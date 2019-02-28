Marijuana retail sales bill gets preliminary approval in Vt. Senate

The Vermont Senate has given preliminary approval to a bill that would legalize retail sales of marijuana.

The vote Thursday was 23-5 in favor.

A second vote is expected Friday before the bill goes to the House.

Under the bill, retail marijuana sales would be taxed at 10 percent. Those sales would begin sometime in 2021 if the current bill becomes law. And sales would be restricted to people 21 and older.

The state Senate passed legislation to allow retail marijuana sales in 2016 and 2017 but both bills died in the House.