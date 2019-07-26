Lake Champlain Maritime Festival underway

The 14th annual Lake Champlain Maritime Festival is underway this weekend at the Burlington Waterfront.

The event is like two festivals in one. During the day officials say it's really focused on family friendly events and highlighting Lake Champlain. And in the evening, it turns into a music festival.

Most of the daytime events are free, but the evening concerts require tickets.

On Saturday there will be a vintage boat show, boat rides, and a pirate playground with a live pirate for the kids.

Sunday, the kids festival is Big Tiny Love, Mr. Chris and friends will be there along with others.

Organizer Terry Skorstad says the theme this year is, "It's all about the water." "We are trying to bring awareness for everyone to take care of our lake. If we can't take care of it we are going to lose it. So we are trying to make everyone aware of the needs, and what efforts are being made to take care of the lake," Skorstad said.

She says it's easy to be good stewards of the lake and and everyone can do their part, including picking up dog waste and throwing trash in the proper place.

The event started Thursday and goes through Sunday.

Our Ike Bendavid will be talking to the band Twiddle on the Channel 3 News at 6.