A Colchester man is facing embezzlement charges after police say he stole a check from a customer at Market 32.

Police say it happened at the South Burlington store in August. They say Derrick Jones, 36, an employee at the store, was helping a fellow employee with a transaction involving a customer using a check. They say he took the customer's check and bought things for himself valued at $511.90.

Jones will be in court later this month.