Marlboro College archives headed to University of Vermont

Marlboro College, which is merging with Emerson College in Boston and closing its Vermont campus, is sending its archives and special collections to the University of Vermont in Burlington.

The announcement by Marlboro says the items now held in Marlboro’s Rice-Aron Library will remain open to the public. Among the items headed to UVM include the college’s Kipling Collection, which includes documents, publications, and photographs relating to the years British author Rudyard Kipling spent in southeastern Vermont in the 1890s.

Starting this fall, most Marlboro students and faculty will be moving to Emerson College. Marlboro announced last month that it had reached a deal to sell its 500-acre campus.

