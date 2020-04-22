Marlboro College campus listed for sale

Marlboro College's campus has been listed for sale by an international real estate group.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that Colliers International Group Inc. is offering virtual tours of the Marlboro College campus and is accepting offers until Thursday. College officials announced plans to close the Marlboro campus and merge with Emerson College in Boston last summer. The school moved to virtual learning last month in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 530-acre campus includes 58 buildings, over 210,000-square-feet of facilities, and has access to nearly 17 miles of recreational trails.

