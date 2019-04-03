Marlboro College holds sugaring fundraiser to seek donors

It's the last day a small Vermont college is holding a "sugar rush" to keep their school running.

Marlboro College has been looking for 225 donors to unlock more than $350,000 in challenge funds. The funds come from trustees and friends of the school.

The fundraiser has been going on for the last few weeks and ends Wednesday with a sugar on snow event.

The college president says at a time when many small liberal arts colleges are facing challenges and even closing, he finds it significant supporters are confident in the future of Marlboro.

