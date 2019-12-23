Marlboro College releases documents related to closure

Marlboro College has released documents related to the board's decision to seek a merger with Emerson College in Boston.

The Brattleboro Reformer reported over the weekend that the information included financial statements from 2015 through 2019 and tax returns from 2013 to 2017 and was released on the school's website.

That came in response to a challenge from a group trying to keep the school open.

A former Marlboro administrator asked that he and others be given four days to review the information before they submit a report showing how the college can welcome a new class in September.

