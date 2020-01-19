Martin Luther King Junior Day events

Events are being held in his honor of Martin Luther King Junior all around the state on Monday, here are a few.

Dr. Clifton Clarke is a is a Global scholar, pastor, educator, missionary, community leader, and professor of religion and intercultural studies. He will give a keynote address titled, "We Are What We See, Hear, and Learn: Reflection on the influence and power of prejudice, bias, and racism in shaping who we are." This will be during the MLK Convocation at St. Michael's College in the Chapel of St. Michael the Archangel at 4:30 PM.

In Plattsburgh, all are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food donation to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Commemoration event at the Blessed John XXIII College Community Newman Center at 1:30 PM.

Champlain College is hosting a full day of workshops, discussions and readings. From 3:30 to 5 PM, award winning speaker, performer and former Vermont State Representative Kiah Morris will give her keynote address, "False Advocacy in Academia: Unpacking Performative Anti-Racism and Lethargic Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Higher Education." These events are free and open to the public.

The Echo Leahy Center is partnering with the City of Burlington to host its 8th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. This is part of a nationwide initiative to make this holiday a "day on, not a day off," where communities engage in meaningful service and reflection. The Mayor, City officials, Ben & Jerry's, Peace & Justice, Americorps, and community leaders will be on hand for this inspirational event. Individual events run from 10 AM to 5 PM.