Mask etiquette: When to wear a facial covering

Starting Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says you'll need a mask if you are out and about in New York. We asked the experts to explain a little more to make sure you are staying safe.

"The governor's order is reasonable. Whenever you can't follow social distancing, you wear a mask," said Dr. Wouter Rietsema of the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.

If you're alone or at your house, you can stay mask-free. But there are exceptions.

"If someone in the house is ill, they should wear a mask to protect others from them," Rietsema said.

If you're in a public setting, the governor says you need to have a mask covering your mouth and nose.

"Which is pretty much when you are out at the store or when you are indoors but out of your home," Rietsema said.

Rietsema says if you are outdoors alone you can be mask-free, but if you are with others, practice proper social distancing.

But what about your car? It's a hot topic of debate on social media platforms. Dr. Rietsema says if you are in the car alone or with someone you live with, you don't need a mask.