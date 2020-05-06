Masks required in New Hampshire courts

New Hampshire’s Supreme Court has issued an order requiring people to wear a face-covering when they enter a court because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The court said the order applies to judicial branch employees as well as litigants, lawyers, members of the media and members of the public. The order was issued Monday and remains in effect at least until Monday, May 25.

Also, the annual sand sculpting competition at Hampton Beach in June has been rescheduled for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-5. New Hampshire’s beaches have been closed since the end of March when Gov. Chris Sununu announced his stay-at-home order because of the pandemic.

