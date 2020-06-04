Masks now required in all Montpelier public businesses

Starting on Thursday, you will be required to wear a mask inside any public business in Montpelier.

The city council adopted an emergency order Wednesday night requiring mask wearing.

Businesses have until next Monday to put up signs showing the requirement.

It does not apply to those who can't wear a mask due to a medical condition or children under the age of two.

The order will be in effect until the city council amends, rescinds, or suspends the order or until the Governor declares an end to the COVID-19 State of Emergency in Vermont, whichever happens first