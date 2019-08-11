Mass shootings prompt gun control talks

Republicans and democrats continue to speak out about two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio which that have reignited discussions over gun control in the U.S.

Courtesy CNN

Vermont Senator and Democratic Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders was on CBS's Face the Nation Sunday morning. Although Sanders has been skeptical of gun control in the past, he says a said a lot has changed in our country.

When speaking about the President, Sanders says he does not believe that President Trump wants to see people get killed in mass shootings, but that he creates a climate that encourages hateful behavior.

"I think he creates a climate where we are seeing a significant increase in hate crimes in this country hate crimes against Muslims, against Mexicans, against Jews. He is creating the kind of divisiveness in this nation that is the last thing that we should be doing. So he creates the climate," Sanders said.

Some Republicans say there is no one to blame other than the person behind the gun.

"The president was very clear just the other day that there is no place for this. He spoke out against racism. He spoke out against these kind of attacks," said Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise said. "Stop this ridiculous assessment of blame to somebody other than the person who is responsible."