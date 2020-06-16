Massachusetts man pleads guilty to drug, gun charges

A Massachusetts man is sentenced to over 12 years behind bars after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges.

Vermont U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan announced on Monday that Rodolfo Davila pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and 100 grams of heroin, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Davila further admitted that his offense involved one kilogram of heroin or approximately 40,000 individual dosages.

During sentencing, the judge considered Davila's lengthy criminal history which includes 35 prior criminal convictions.