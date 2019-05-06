Massachusetts teen charged in deadly hit-and-run crash

A Massachusetts man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash over the weekend that killed a New Hampshire man.

Mary Carey, a spokeswoman for the Northwestern District Attorney's office says 19-year-old Andrej Oljaca, of Concord, faces several charges including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation.

Prosecutors say the crash at about 6:45 a.m. Saturday in Erving took the life of 68-year-old Phillip Reed of Hinsdale, New Hampshire.

Police say Oljaca was driving a stolen box truck and after the crash ran into the nearby woods.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday and was held on $10,000 bail. He told authorities that he ran into the woods because he was scared.

