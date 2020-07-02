Massachusetts tells NH fireworks seller to stop ads in state

The Massachusetts attorney general is demanding that a fireworks retailer with stores in New Hampshire stop targeting its advertising to residents of Massachusetts, where fireworks are illegal.

Attorney General Maura Healey in a cease-and-desist letter sent Wednesday to Phantom Fireworks alleges the company is violating state consumer protection law by mailing advertisements and discount coupons to Massachusetts addresses and highlighting the proximity of its New Hampshire stores.

Complaints about illegal fireworks being used in Massachusetts have soared during the coronavirus pandemic. Phantom's chief executive says the company will review Healey’s letter and adjust its marketing strategy if necessary.

