Carjacking suspect from Vermont shot by Massachusetts police

Authorities say a Massachusetts State Police trooper shot and injured a carjacking suspect from Vermont who was driving toward the trooper as he put down a tire deflation device.

Massachusetts State police in a statement say the suspect, identified by police as 33-year-old Daniel Williams, of South Burlington, Vermont, was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after the shooting on Route 2 east in Shelburne Falls at about 9 a.m. Friday.

The suspect remains in the hospital and it’s not clear if he has an attorney. The district attorney is investigating the shooting. The trooper’s name was not made public.

