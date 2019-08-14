Massachusetts woman dies in fall at Vermont horse event

A Vermont horse organization says a Massachusetts woman died after she was injured in a fall from her horse while warming up for a jumping competition in the town of Woodstock.

In a news release posted on the U.S. Eventing website, the Green Mountain Horse Association says 32-year-old Jennifer Chapin of Wenham, Massachusetts, died Sunday while competing at the Festival of Eventing.

After the fall, Chapin was taken to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where she was pronounced dead.

The Salem, Massachusetts, school district said that Chapin was a fourth-grade math teacher at Bentley Charter School.

