A St. Lawrence County man has died following a car crash in Brighton.

It happened Tuesday night on Route 30 north of Paul Smith's College. Police say Alson Novak, 75, of Massena, was headed north when he lost control and his car struck guide wires.

Witnesses provided CPR until EMS arrived but he died at the scene.

Police say it appears Novak may have suffered a medical emergency which led to the crash.