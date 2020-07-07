Maxwell moved to NY for Epstein-related sex abuse charges

Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to New York to face charges she recruited girls for him to sexually abuse.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed that Maxwell was transferred Monday and is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Defense lawyers agreed Maxwell will appear remotely in Manhattan federal court on July 14.

The 58-year-old was arrested last week at a $1 million estate she had purchased in New Hampshire.

Maxwell was the former girlfriend and longtime close associate of Epstein, who killed himself in a Manhattan jail last August while he awaited trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

She has denied wrongdoing and called claims against her “absolute rubbish.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/6/2020 10:11:54 PM (GMT -4:00)