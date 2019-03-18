Mayor Weinberger to host opioid experts at town hall

The mayor of Burlington is hosting a meeting that will bring some of the nation's top experts on the opioid threat to Vermont's largest city.

The meeting hosted by Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Burlington's City Hall.

Among the experts planning to attend are Gil Kerlikowske, known as America's "Drug Czar" and head of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol under President Barack Obama; and Dr. Josh Sharfstein, of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Heath, and co-author of the forthcoming book, "The Opioid Epidemic: What Everyone Needs to Know."

In addition, Fred Ryan, the former chief of police of Arlington, Massachusetts. and a leader in small and mid-sized police departments' addiction and recovery initiatives will also attend along with Vermont officials.

