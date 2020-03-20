Mayor adds to Plattsburgh's state of emergency

Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read added to the city's state of emergency to fit Gov. Andrew Cuomo's latest orders. Our Kelly O'Brien was there and has more on what the mayor had to say.

Read said he agrees with the governor's decision to have nonessential workers stay home to help flatten the COVID-19 curve.

The mayor is changing the distance of social distancing to 10 feet from 6 feet.

Most of the meetings have been moved online, including the Common Council meetings each week.

The mayor went over some of the businesses that are included under "essential" like grocery stores, the city and their utilities like wastewater and waste management, also the taxi companies so people can get around to the hospital or grocery store.

Read said the city is modifying its jobs to put people in places that are needed most right now. He says they are trying to structure the essential jobs that cannot work from home like a timeshare.

"What we will try to do though is work more in shifts, try to work having our employees not working next to each other instead having individual employees independently working and to do that and share the amount of equipment we have means we need to put on additionally shifts of smaller crews, multiple smaller crews rather than larger less frequent crews," said Read, D-Plattsburgh.

The mayor said the city has also made an information and helpline to answer any residents' needs. That number is 518-324-CITY.