Mayor calls Plattsburgh City curfew 'essentially voluntary'

Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read is clarifying his latest executive order-- a curfew in the city to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

The mayor says it's "essentially voluntary" but was issued to keep people from gathering in groups over the weekend.

There are no legal repercussions that come with the curfew but the mayor asked law enforcement officers patrolling to ask people who are congregating to go home.

The mayor said the city cannot sanitize the playgrounds between each use, so they are asking people to stay off the equipment, but you can still use the parks.

Read said his order to wear masks is also voluntary but highly encouraged. He said just don't wear the N95 masks that health care workers need.

"I'm worried about the nine out of ten, maybe we'll never get through to the one out of ten, the invulnerable. But if we can make nine out of ten change their behavior just a little bit and stay home to save a life? That is all, all worth it. Absolutely. You're right, we will never have one-hundred percent compliance, absolutely. But it's a priority to save lives right now. We're not going to get to everybody but if we can get to ninety percent of the people with these gestures, it's well worth it," said Read, D-Plattsburgh.

These orders are only for the city of Plattsburgh, there has been no curfew set for the town of Plattsburgh.

Read says the city has a much more dense population than the areas outside it, and that's why he sees these orders as fit for the city.

The executive order only lasts five days, so the curfew will be lifted Tuesday at 6 a.m. The mayor says if he can extend the order, he will.