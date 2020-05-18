Mayor highlights Burlington programs to feed hungry during pandemic

Burlington's mayor is highlighting a variety of food programs to make sure people aren't going hungry during the pandemic.

Mayor Miro Weinberger made note of the huge line of cars at a food giveaway in Berlin on Friday. More than 1,900 cars showed up for the federally funded Farmers to Families Food Box giveaway. Weinberger says that's a sign of the need for food security assistance with so many people out of work.

"Our systems really weren't built for an emergency of this size. I'm very concerned that there are people going hungry in this community that we don't know about. If your family or someone you know, a neighbor, anyone you think could benefit who needs help with food, we want to know about it," said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

Weinberger noted several food relief programs ongoing in Burlington, including the 1,600 meals per day that are being distributed through the school system. Starting Monday that program is expanding with another 200-300 heat-up suppers being distributed at the Sustainability Academy and the Boys and Girls Club.

Burlington is also on the list of communities that will host the state Farmers to Families Food Box program next Tuesday.

The Food Box program has several other stops before then, including Tuesday at Bromley Mountain in Peru, Wednesday at the Middlebury state airport, Thursday at Thetford Academy and Friday at the Morrisville-Stowe Airport. All of those run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.