Mayor not commenting on ongoing investigation into Burlington Police

We are still waiting for an update on the city's investigation into the Burlington Police Department.

WCAX News has asked to speak to Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, but we were told by the mayor's office there would be no comment because both the current internal investigation into leaked information from the department and the investigation into the anonymous use of social media by high-ranking officers are both ongoing and active.

Weinberger's office said: "The City will have more to say about them when those investigations are complete. We are working to complete both of these investigations as quickly as possible."