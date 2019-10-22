McAllister faces fourth sex crimes trial

Jury selection is underway in the fourth sex crimes trial for a former Vermont Senator.

Former state Sen. Norm McAllister is accused of setting up his tenant to have sex with an acquaintance to pay her electric bill.

His legal saga started in 2015 when the sitting senator was arrested at the Statehouse. He pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting three women. One died shortly after. The second case was dropped after the accuser struggled on the stand.

McAllister at first took a plea deal in the third case but later decided to go to trial instead. At that trial in 2017, prosecutors said McAllister sexually assaulted his farmhand and tenant, and claimed McAllister admitted to it in a recording. But McAllister said their sex was consensual and a jury believed him, finding him not guilty of sexual assault. He was convicted on a misdemeanor charge of prohibited acts for allegedly setting up his tenant to have sex with an acquaintance.

But McAllister appealed the conviction and last year, the state Supreme Court ruled the lower court admitted evidence it shouldn't have. The justices ordered a third trial, which then ended in a mistrial in April.

McAllister has maintained his innocence throughout.