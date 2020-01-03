Schumer, McConnell resume debate over shape of impeachment trial

The United States Congress got back Friday from their winter recess and the first order of business in the Senate was the President's impeachment.

But with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refusing to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate until she can be "assured of a fair trial," that left Senate leaders from both parties to resume posturing over what an eventual trial will look like.

"President Trump should get the same treatment that every single senator thought was fair for President Clinton, Just like 20 years ago, we should address mid-trial questions, such as witnesses, after briefs, opening arguments, senator questions and other relevant motions. Fair is fair," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky.

"There is only one precedent that matters here – that never, never in the history of our country has there been an impeachment trial of the President in which the Senate was denied the ability to hear from witnesses," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York.

McConnell says he's cleared the month of January for the impeachment trial.

