McConnell rejects call for key administration witnesses

When the House's impeachment charges head to the Senate for trial, it isn't clear what shape that trial will take.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday dismissed Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's weekend proposal to call witnesses including acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National security Adviser John Bolton.

McConnell and Schumer made their cases on the Senate floor today.

"The Senate is meant to act as judge and jury, not to rerun the entire fact finding investigation because angry partisans rushed sloppily through it," McConnell said.

"What is Leader McConnell afraid of? What is President Trump afraid of? The truth? But the American people want the truth," Schumer said.

The full House is expected to vote Wednesday on impeachment.

