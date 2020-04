Before first responders gear up for another battle, they can fill up on a free meal.

McDonald's is hosting thank you meals for frontline heroes.

The healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics can choose a free breakfast, lunch or dinner between Wednesday and May 5.

By showing their work badge in the drive thru or carryout, healthcare workers can choose a sandwich or chicken nuggets with a drink and hash brown or a small fry.